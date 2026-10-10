BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science on Saturday celebrated the opening of its new 10,000-square-foot civic venue, the William and Charlotte Bloomberg Public Science Common.

The celebration featured a series of events, including hands-on, interactive experiences and a “live” dinosaur as part of the Prehistoric Playground program.

The Bloomberg Public Science Common will offer an exciting lineup of programming, conversations and immersive experiences this fall designed to inspire a lifelong love of science.

A calendar of upcoming special programming can be found here including one-night events with Trevor Noah, Jacob Collier, and Mark Rober: https://www.mos.org/bloomberg-public-science-common-events

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)