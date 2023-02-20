As the Russian invasion of Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, a New Hampshire nonprofit is continuing its efforts to support those in need.

Since March of last year, Common Man for Ukraine has helped deliver more than $2.6 million in relief. The group is now preparing to make a fourth trip to Ukraine all in an effort to help children impacted by the war.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Nonprofit Co-Founder Susan Mathison said.

“You look at those kids and what they’re going through and the questions they have and the courage they have, we just have to do it,” she continued.

Mathison said Common Man for Ukraine has delivered over 750 tons of food to date. The nonprofit has also delivered tens of thousands of sleeping bags while helping provide trauma counseling for kids, among other things, according to Mathison.

Common Man raises money which it sends to Rotary Club International partners in Poland. Rotary personnel buy various goods. Common Man personnel, in turn, fly across the world to help materials get where they need to go.

The Common Man group was scheduled to leave Boston on their next trip on Monday night. They’ll arrive in Poland on Tuesday, where they plan to attend a planned speech from President Joe Biden.

Later this week, they’ll drive supplies into Ukraine with plans to visit 14 orphanages along the way.

“We’re humans and these are innocent humans,” Mathison said. “This war is ongoing, the kids are going to need us and we’re going to stay as long as they do.”

The Common Man aims to raise $10 million this year.

Donations can be made to the nonprofit by visiting CommonManForUkraine.org or by texting COMMONMAN (as one word) to 53-555.

