BOSTON (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man was arrested after a homeowner said he broke into his Boston townhouse while naked, and appeared to smoke a crack pipe on his couch Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

Jainel Roman, of Boston, is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime, vandalizing property, and open and gross lewdness.

On May 2, Boston police responded to a radio call for a breaking and entering in progress at a townhouse on Myrtle Street at approximately 8:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they were met with the homeowner who said the suspect was on the second floor of the home.

Police said they found the man, later identified as Roman, naked and sitting on the toilet in a second-floor bathroom.

The homeowner told police he woke up around 8 a.m. and went downstairs when he discovered Roman on the couch, naked, and smoking what appeared to be a crack pipe. He said he immediately went back upstairs to secure his children and called 911.

Court paperwork said that the homeowner asked Roman what he was doing at his house, to which he responded, “I’m just hanging out.”

The townhouse has an exterior foyer door that was unlocked, and a second door that leads into the house. The homeowner told 7NEWS off-camera that a family member likely didn’t close the second door tightly, allowing the stranger to get in.

“Sometimes this door doesn’t lock, and you have to pull it tight, and so I think that’s something we’ll all do in the building from now on,” said Meredith Woods, a neighbor.

The homeowner told police his children were home at the time of the incident, but they remained upstairs and had no contact with the suspect.

“I think the father acted in a great way to make sure his kids were okay. I don’t know if I’d be able to trust where I live after that,” said Savannah Harding, a Boston resident.

Neighbors said they saw a locksmith installing a new lock on the home that was broken into.

“It’s a really quiet neighborhood, very safe, so I’m gonna keep my doors locked,” John McLaughlin, a Beacon Hill neighbor, said.

Roman was taken to Nashua Street Jail for booking. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

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