BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Representative and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was celebrated in Boston on Sunday as she received the Edward M. Kennedy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Pelosi served as the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, having made history in 2007 when she was elected the first woman to serve as Speaker. She made history again in January 2019 when she became the first person to regain the Speakership in more than six decades.

Pelosi continues to represent San Francisco in Congress, as she has done for 39 years.

Pelosi received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, and was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)