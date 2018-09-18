(WHDH) — Holly Ridings rocketed right through a glass ceiling at NASA when she became the first woman to be named chief flight director Monday.

This senior role is responsible for leading NASA’s team of 32 flight directors who oversee human spaceflight missions.

Ridings takes the position as the agency is planning missions that will go beyond low-earth orbit, including to the moon.

She joined NASA in 1998 as a flight controller in the thermal operations group.

Ridings became a flight director in 2005 and has led missions involving the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle program and SpaceX Dragon.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)