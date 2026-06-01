MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A meteor lit up the night over Rome, New York, on Saturday. It left an audible impression in the Boston area on a stormy day.

“I did hear it at my own private residence around 2:00 Saturday – didn’t really know what it was,” Mike Dimeo, Marshfield Harbormaster. “But I got a few phone calls on it.”

7NEWS asked several South Shore Harbormasters whether they had seen scavengers with magnets, heading out to hunt for fragments of the meteorite.

After all, NASA hinted the meteor might be recoverable because it landed in about 100 feet of water and could contain metal.

“I’m not sure how you’re going to track them or find them – I’m not sure what the value of it is, but we haven’t had anybody come in here with magnets looking for any meteors or things like that,” Dimeo said.

One meteor aficionado, who tracks fireballs around the world, said they’re pretty common. And though pieces of a meteor could have reached the ocean Saturday, they’re tough to locate, even with coordinates from National Weather Service Radar data that detected falling debris.

“Most meteors, even if they’re the size of a beach ball or larger when they enter Earth’s atmosphere, fragment into tiny pieces,” Robert Lunsford, American Meteor Society.

NASA said the meteor entered the Earth’s atmosphere near the New Hampshire border, but because it was cloudy, most people didn’t see it.

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