NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with a fire they believe was intentionally set.

Investigators say they received a tip that Derrick Couture, 39, was seen walking Tuesday near a home that caught fire on Monday on Barnsdale Road.

Officers were able to locate him and take him into custody after a search that started Monday afternoon.

A car connected to Couture was found abandoned Monday night in Tyngsboro.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox