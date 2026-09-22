NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with a fire they believe was intentionally set.

Investigators say they received a tip that Derrick Couture, 39, was seen walking Tuesday near a home that caught fire on Monday on Barnsdale Road.

Officers were able to locate him and take him into custody after a search that started Monday afternoon.

A car connected to Couture was found abandoned Monday night in Tyngsboro.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)