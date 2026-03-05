NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Five Natick firefighters came together to deliver a baby at the Natick fire station Wednesday morning after the parents realized they would not make it to the hospital in time, according to Natick Deputy Fire Chief John Austin.

Austin said the mother and father were on the way to the hospital around 11:45 a.m. and pulled over because they did not think they would make it. He said the couple called 911 and drove to the Natick fire station on Speen Street, where firefighters prepped a triage area for her to give birth.

Austin said five firefighters quickly stepped in to help the woman.

“We didn’t know until we got her into our triage room that it was going to happen right there, but then it’s game time for all of us,” said Eric Creeden, a Natick firefighter. “We know what we need to do, a lot of us have been fortunate to deliver babies in the field. I would say for us that’s the first time we delivered one in the fire station.”

The mother and baby were taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital after the birth.

Austin says both the mother and her new baby boy are doing well.

