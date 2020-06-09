Natick firefighters return cherished bracelet to good Samaritan who rescued crash victim

Natick firefighters went above and beyond to find a cherished bracelet that was lost by a good Samaritan as he assisted a crash victim on Monday.

While rescuing a woman from her vehicle following a car accident, the good Samaritan said he lost his silver bracelet, according to Natick Fire Department.

He told firefighters that he has worn that bracelet every day for more than 20 years.

On Tuesday morning, off-duty firefighter Mike Salvucci and off-duty deputy Vic Lipoma set out with metal detectors in hand and successfully found the bracelet. They plan on returning it to the “great Samaritan.”

