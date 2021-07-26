BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert as smoky haze coming from fires elsewhere in the U.S. and Canada settle over much of the Bay State.

The alert is in effect until midnight Tuesday and excludes the southeastern part of the state including Plymouth and Bristol counties and the Cape and Islands.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said particle pollution content is on the rise and is expected to be at an unhealthy level for sensitive groups.

Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to particle pollution.

Pollution levels are likely to remain high overnight

FYI — smoke from western US wildfires affecting much of Massachushetts today. https://t.co/OTOnT6thlB — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2021

MassDEP is advising that people in sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion; take more breaks and do less intense activities and follow asthma action plans and keep quick relief medicine handy.

