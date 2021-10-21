(WHDH) — The National Weather Service has issued a La Nina advisory, meaning this winter will likely be colder and snowier than usual across New England.

La Nina winters tend to be cooler and wetter across northern parts of the United States, while southern parts of the country typically see drier and warmer conditions.

“NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center issued a La Nina Advisory today, which means the climate pattern has developed and will extend through the second winter in a row,” the NWS said in a recent social media post.

Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, says La Nina will influence this winter’s temperature and precipitation outlooks.

With an 87 percent chance of La Nina from December 2021 through February 2022, the Northeast will almost certainly see above-average precipitation and colder-than-average temperatures, according to the NWS.

This La Nina is expected to last through the early spring 2022.

The NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center on Thursday is expected to release a detailed temperature and precipitation outlook for this winter.

The Farmers’ Almanac is also calling for a cold and snowy winter for New England with a “whopper” of a storm.

