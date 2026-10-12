BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died in a crash in Jamaica Plain along the Arborway on Sunday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

First responders, including the Boston Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police troopers, arrived at the scene where 7NEWS sources said the 18-year-old driver of a white sedan lost control, jumped a concrete barrier, and bounced off a car traveling in the opposite direction.

7NEWS sources said the driver was traveling at more than 50 miles per hour. The speed limit on the Arborway is 25 miles per hour.

A 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the District Attorney’s Office said.

The 18-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Neighbors in the area say something needs to be done to address dangerous driving in that part of the city.

“People treat these parkways like Grand Prix race tracks,” said David Moir, a resident. “These are beautiful parks that people should be able to come and enjoy them, and not feel like they could walk their dog and wait for a car to fly off the road and kill them.”

“Let’s think of other people, maybe let’s slow it down a little bit,” said Josiah McDonald, who lives in the area. “I want to get home, you want to get home, but you got to be considerate of other people. I think that’s the big message.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney has launched a criminal investigation into the crash.

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