ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors helped rescue a driver whose SUV burst into flames after hitting a tree in Rockland on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle slammed into a tree on Hingham Street shortly before 3 p.m. and caught on fire.

Firefighters treated the driver at the scene and quickly extinguished the flames.

The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital, where their condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

