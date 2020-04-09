New Balance furloughs some of its workforce during the coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sneaker giant New Balance has decided to furlough some of its retail, factory and office workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The furloughs were announced in a letter to workers from New Balance President and CEO Joe Preston.

“Due to the rapid economic downturn related to COVID-19 and its impact on our industry and business, we have made the extremely difficult decision to furlough a portion of our owned retail, factory, and office workforce,” Preston said in a statement.

Healthcare benefits for those employees are being maintained to minimize the impact of the furloughs, Preston said.

The decision will not impact factory workers in Lawrence and Maine who are producing general use face masks for first responders.

The company’s corporate office, retail locations and manufacturing facilities will remain closed until further notice for the health and safety of employees.

