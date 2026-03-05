NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers in New Bedford pulled a fisherman from frigid waters Wednesday morning after the man fell in and became trapped between two boats, according to New Bedford police.

Officers said they responded to a report for a well-being check at Fish Island just after 6:30 a.m. Officers later found out that the victim called 911 and reported he had fallen into freezing water between two fishing vessels and was unable to pull himself out.

When officers arrived, they found the man in the water holding onto the dock lines.

Body camera video shows the moments officers grabbed the fisherman’s hand, promising not to let him go. Five officers worked together to safely pulled the man from the water.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

In a statement, New Bedford police said, “We commend all of the responding officers for their quick thinking, teamwork, and decisive action. Their coordinated efforts ensured the fisherman was quickly located and safely removed from the freezing water so he could receive medical care.”

