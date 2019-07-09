New Bedford RMV evacuated after solar panels catch fire

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in New Bedford was evacuated Tuesday after solar panels on the roof of the facility caught fire.

Video from Sky7 HD showed workers evaluating several charred solar panels.

No one was injured.

It’s not clear when the service center will reopen for business.

In a tweet, the RMV apologized for unconvincing customers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

#NewBedford Service Center has been evacuated. We apologize for the inconvenience and will post an update as soon as possible. https://t.co/NmqI8VPSyD pic.twitter.com/5c7OVXakCm — Massachusetts RMV (@MassRMV) July 9, 2019

