SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - New charges are being filed against a driver involved in a wrong-way crash that killed a family in Somerset on Christmas.

Adam Gauthier, 41, of New York City, is accused of driving drunk on the wrong side of the road on December 25, 2023, crashing into another vehicle.

The crash took the lives of Donna Arruda, 68, her husband Floriano Arruda, 73, their their grandson Jacoby Arruda, 15.

Gauthier is set to face a judge tomorrow on additional charges related to the fatal crash.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)