FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The final group of players will arrive at Gillette Stadium on Friday as the New England Patriots look to improve on a 2025 season that took them to the Super Bowl.

Rookies and quarterbacks reported to the stadium earlier this week.

Key dates for Pats training camp:

July 25: First day of camp

Aug. 11: Joint practice with Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 13: First preseason game against the Colts

Aug. 19/20: Joint practices with the Eagles

Aug. 27: Final preseason game (at Browns)

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