Winthrop officials on Tuesday announced that free COVID-19 tests for all town residents will be available six days a week at the McKenna Basketball Courts, in a partnership with the state’s Stop the Spread testing program.

A previous Stop the Spread testing site was located behind the E.B. Newton School.

The new site, at 5 Walden St., will offer drive-through testing on Mondays, Wendesday, Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and walk-up testing at the same times on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Town officials are encouraging all residents to get tested, and take all safety precautions to reduce spread of the virus, including wearing masks in public and maintaining a distance of six feet from people from other households.

Winthrop had a COVID-19 incidence rate of 8.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the Department of Public Health’s latest weekly report, placing it in the highest risk, or “red,” category where it has landed since Aug. 19.

The department is slated to release new town-by-town data on Wednesday evening.

Winthrop has had a total of 379 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, with 24 deaths.

