MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) of New Hampshire joined her colleague in the Senate, Jeanne Shaheen, and other Democratic candidates Monday to talk about what is at stake in Tuesday’s midterm election.

According to Hassan, the Democrats believe democracy itself is at stake.

“My opponent is the most extreme nominee for the US Senate in modern New Hampshire history,” Hassan said. “Don Bolduc would eliminate social security, he also has denied the 2020 election, he has tried to cast doubt on Tuesday’s election.”

Hassan is facing a tough challenge from retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc, the Republican Senate candidate.

General Bolduc was not available to speak with 7NEWS Monday, but Friday he spoke at a diner in Londonderry. Then, he said Hassan backs President Biden’s agenda, despite her contention that she works well with Republicans.

“There are a number of commercials that came out where she has, you know, no issues with Joe Biden, right?,” Bolduc said. “And now, in the eleventh hour, ‘oh! I’m distancing myself from Joe Biden!’ right? Bad plan.”

As for the House, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D) is trying to keep his seat in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. He campaigned Monday afternoon in Durham at a pizza shop.

Pappas said his opponent, 25-year-old Karoline Leavitt, is out of touch when it comes to a key issue impacting women.

“She cheered, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” Pappas said. “So I think we have a message to send on Tuesday. And that’s: New Hampshire is a pro-choice state, and the government has no business meddling in people’s private, personal healthcare decisions.”

Leavitt, the Republican congressional candidate and a former Trump White House staffer, has said though she’s pro-life, and supports the Supreme Courts decision on abortion, she would not go to Washington to make a legislative stand on the issue.

“Chris Pappas is lying about my position on abortion,” Leavitt said. “He’s been lying on it since day one of this campaign. I believe that this is an issue that belongs to our states, and I will not vote on a federal ban on abortion when elected in January.”

The secretary of state expects 600,000 people to turn out to vote.

