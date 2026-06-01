HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Cub Scouts recently showed their committment to cleaning up their community.

The scouts of Pack 177 were at Plaice Cove Beach in Hampton last month scouring for trash and getting it ready for the summer fun.

One scout said it’s all in a day’s work.

“Imagine you were coming just down to the beach to enjoy a holiday in the water and then you feel something at your foot and it’s a bag,” scout Logan George of Pack 177 said. “We help our community, we help our friends, we’re always kind and trustworthy and we help other people.”

The Cub Scouts do several other cleanups each year, including along the highway and on the side of roads around Hampton.

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