BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some members of the Best Buddies program visited a new facility in Burlington Monday for a first look of WealthTrek’s new, interactive, escape room-style learning environment focused on financial education for neurodivergent members of the community.

WealthTrek is a program developed by Hanscom Federal Credit Union that teaches financial concepts through hands-on learning.

The 30-to-60 minute adventures are designed as a judgement-free space for visitors to make mistakes without any real-world financial consequences. Participants can solve puzzles, unlock codes, and navigate financial scenarios often encountered in daily life.

The new location in Burlington features three rooms covering auto financing, small business lending, and driving readiness, giving visitors a fun, risk-free way to explore different financial decisions.

“It’s not these kids that are broken, but rather society, and how we uninentionally exclude them from some of the greatest joys and greatest experiences we have to offer,” said Peter Rice, President and CEO of Hanscom Federal Credit Union.

Organizers said they are especially excited about the brand-new virtual driving simulator, which was developed to help drivers with disabilities deal with challenges on the road.

“We worked with Vanderbilt University to build an experience where folks from all kinds of different backgrounds, be it intellectual disabilities, PTSD, prosthetic limbs, can actually get a chance to sit behind the wheel for the first time, build up their confidence, have some real learning,” Rice said.

Upon finishing their quest, players can sit down with a credited financial coach to discuss things like credit scores and retirement goals. Rice said he hopes the new facility can put young people in touch with their dreams.

“To see these kids, young adults, come in and see their dreams iginited, and their passion ignited, I’m just so proud of our team, so proud of our members, and so proud of these kids for giving this a shot, and their enthusiasm is absolutely infectious,” Rice said.

The WealthTrek facility in Burlington is free, and visitors do not need to be a member of the credit union to take part.

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