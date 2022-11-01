Drivers who put off getting their car inspected may be in for a surprise if they roll into the shop a month or two late, all due to new state rules.

Effective Nov. 1, if drivers are late getting their vehicle inspected, the sticker put on their windshield will only be valid until the month they were supposed to get an inspection.

In the past, regardless of how late you were in getting an inspection, the sticker would still be good for an entire year.

Meanwhile, “vehicles with inspection stickers that expired last year will receive a January sticker of the current year the vehicle is being inspected, no matter the month the vehicle is inspected this year,” according to the MassDOT website.

As always, penalties for driving either an uninspected vehicle or one with an expired sticker may result in a “moving violation and lead to additional fines, or suspension if unpaid, and even a surchargeable incident which increases the vehicle owner’s insurance costs,” per the MassDOT.

