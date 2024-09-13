CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new program in Cambridge is letting people take their art to go: old vending machines are being transformed to dispense original artworks by teenagers.

This project is the latest creative collaboration between the city and local artists, and it is adding a lot of excitement around the community.

The Community Art Center in Cambridge began working on the concept a year ago and they’ve already installed 2 of these vending machines in the area.

But that’s not all the program is doing to inspire creativity in the community. They looked at a wall outside of their building and asked neighbors what they could do to make it better.

Through a grant they were able to create a mural and add vibrancy to the street.

These young artists hope both projects encourage more people to explore art.

Looking to support the teens and their artwork? You can find the vending machines at the Cambridgeside Galleria and at Bow Market in Somerville.

