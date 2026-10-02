CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - New police body camera video released Friday shows the moment two Cambridge police officers shot and killed a man who was armed with a gun on August 21.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan released the video as part of a completed judicial inquest hearing, when a judge found the two officers decision to fire their weapons was “objectively reasonable.”

William Woodworth, 64, was killed in the incident in an alley way near Central Square.

The judge said Woodworth ignored commands by police to put the gun, that he retrieved from under the driver’s seat as his exited his car, down. The report said Woodworth used both hands to point his firearm directly at another officer who stood only a few feet behind two civilians. It also adds that any reasonable police officer in their position would believe the officer and those civilians were in imminent danger of being injured or killed.

The judge concluded that the two officers were not criminally responsible in the deadly shooting.

The report was forwarded by the District Attorney’s Office to the Cambridge Police Department, where an internal review will now get underway. Ryan said she has accepted the findings, and considers the matter “closed.”

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