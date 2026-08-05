SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A new video shows the moment a person was injured on an escalator in the Davis Square MBTA station last week.

The person stepped onto the escalator and then fell backward.

The MBTA said the person’s clothing got stuck as they reached the bottom and the person ahead of them hit the emergency stop button.

The T said the person suffered a hand injury as a result of the fall.

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