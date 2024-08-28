WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - New Wi-Fi devices are being installed on Wellfleet beaches to allow beachgoers easier access to emergency services.

Town leaders said the Wi-Fi access was prompted by a deadly shark attack in 2018. Arthur Medici, 26, was attacked by what was believed to be a great white shark — the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts in 82 years.

Officials said a lack of service in the area led to a much longer response time.

“Because we have those big dunes on our beaches, a lot of the areas really had no coverage at all. This Wi-Fi now gives us almost comprehensive coverage on our southern beaches,” said Steven Kopits, with the Town of Wellfleet.

The rescue response to that emergency took between 20 and 25 minutes, which officials want to ensure does not happen again.

“This is in a lot of ways about Arthur Medici. It’ll be the six-year anniversary coming up in September, and that left a big mark on a lot of us here in Wellfleet, we wanted to do things to help improve the safety of the beaches,” Kopits said.

Service is already online at Lecount Hollow Beach and White Crest Beach. Once the project is completed, Wi-Fi coverage will extend more than two miles.

The new service is not just for emergencies, though. It’s also a public Wi-Fi hotspot.

“There are lots of applications you could put in there in the future. There are some parking applications, monitoring applications, and there’s lots and lots more we can do with the sharks,” Kopits said.

Wi-Fi service at Cahoon Hollow Beach is expected to be up and running after Labor Day.

