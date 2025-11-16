NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews knocked down a blaze that broke out at Bob Lobster in Newbury on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire at the 49 Plum Island Turnpike restaurant around 4 p.m. found that three employees had already evacuated after noticing smoke coming from the building’s roof, according to the Newbury Fire Department.

Companies quickly knocked down a small fire in the building’s roof but then needed an extensive amount of time to chase and locate hot spots inside the one-story building’s roof area and inside the walls.

Newbury firefighters were supported at the scene by firefighters from Newburyport, Rowley, and Georgetown. Firefighters from West Newbury, Salisbury, Groveland and Amesbury covered Newbury stations.

There were no reported injuries.

The Newbury Building Inspector, Health Inspector, and Electrical Inspector provided support at the scene. Newbury Police briefly closed Plum Island Turnpike to facilitate fire apparatus getting to the scene.

The cause remains under investigation by the Newbury Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, which is attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Companies did a great job opening things up and chasing this fire to ensure that all hot spots were out. There was great teamwork between Newbury firefighters and the mutual aid companies on scene,” said Chief Evans. “Newbury Police also did a great job of keeping us safe here in front of the building.”

