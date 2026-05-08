NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newburyport doctor has resigned after allegations of engaging in sexual activity with multiple patients came to light.

Keith Ablow, who was once a celebrity doctor with a TV show, will no longer be allowed to practice in Massachusetts.

The former psychiatrist had been under investigation for also being accused of pointing a gun at an employee. His license has been suspended since 2019.

The Drug Enforcement Agency also investigated Ablow back in 2020 after raiding his practice in Newburyport.

Agents were seen taking computers and other evidence after executing a search warrant. The raid was part of an investigation into whether he was stealing drugs he prescribed to patients.

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