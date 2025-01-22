NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Newton City Council approved what’s being called a generational ban on tobacco products.

The ordinance bans the sale of tobacco or e-cigarette products to anyone born on or after March 1, 2004.

Adults who are currently 21 years of age or older would be allowed to continue buying the products.

Brookline was the first local community to pass such a ban, back in 2020.

