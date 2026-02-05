NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher at the Solomon Schechter Day School in Newton was placed on leave after they were accused of inappropriately touching a student, according to school officials.

School officials said the allegations first came to light on October 31, 2025 when that student tested positive for a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

The school said the child’s parents were immediately notified and The Department of Children and Families and Newton Police became involved. The parents told the school their child had been inappropriately touched by a teacher at the school.

School officials said the teacher was immediately placed on leave.

On Tuesday, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office told 7NEWS it is investigating allegations that multiple students were inappropriately touched by the same teacher.

The teacher has not been publicly identified, and no criminal charges have been filed.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

