Newton’s Mount Ida College to close; UMass to acquire 74-acre campus

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts will acquire Newton’s Mount Ida College, which announced that it is closing after more than 100 years.

Mount Ida College says it has reached a definitive agreement in principle with UMass that will “provide a pathway for its students to complete their degree studies and ensure that its campus remains dedicated to an educational mission.”

Mount Ida College has approximately 1,450 undergraduate students.

Students in good standing will be offered automatic admission to UMass Dartmouth, with a clear path to degree completion. UMass Dartmouth will also facilitate expedited transfer admission opportunities at the Boston, Lowell and Amherst campuses for students.

UMass Amherst will acquire Mount Ida’s 74-acre campus and establish a Greater Boston-based career preparation programs for UMass Amherst students in high-demand fields that serve the Massachusetts innovation economy.

“The challenges for small colleges in the current economic and demographic landscape are significant. Working with UMass, we have devised a way forward that ensures the well-being of our students, enhances the academic capacity of the region, and preserve’s Mount Ida’s legacy and history,” Mount Ida President Barry Brown said.

The college says it had explored a merger with Lasell College, but discussions ceased when the school boards could not reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

