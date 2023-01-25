MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old boy who was left in a coma after suffering multiple injuries, including significant burns, has died, according to officials in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and Manchester Police Department announced the start of a suspicious death investigation Wednesday, after Jaevion Riley died while being treated at a hospital in Massachusetts.

In Wednesday’s announcement, officials disclosed that Riley had died the day before, on Jan. 24, a week after emergency personnel first found him at a residence in Manchester.

He had been located on Eastern Avenue after police received a report of a child suffering “significant burns to his face and body,” and was “not conscious or breathing,” according to a statement from the Manchester Police Department.

Two days after Jaevion was taken to a hospital and ultimately transported to another facility in Massachusetts for additional care, the boy’s father, Murtadah Mohammad, 25, was taken into custody on charges of assault, falsifying evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The child’s mother, Rainah Riley, told 7NEWS her son had suffered his injuries while in the custody of his father.

“The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are being actively investigated while the cause and manner of death is under investigation,” the NH AG’s office stated. “The Attorney General’s Office continues to work in close collaboration with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office and the Manchester Police Department.”

