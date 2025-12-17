MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire doctor was arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile patient in his care Wednesday, according to Manchester police.

Dr. David Vargas Lowy, a pediatric neurologist, was arrested following a months long investigation.

In September, Manchester police said they received a report that Vargas Lowy had sexually assaulted a female juvenile during an office visit. Officers immediately began an investigation, and also determined that Vargas Lowy had changed the victim’s medical records.

Vargas Lowy is charged with Felonious Sexual Assault and Falsifying Physical Evidence. He is being held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending his arraignment.

The situation remains under investigation. Anyone who has information pertaining to the case or regarding Vargas Lowy is asked to contact Manchester Police Detectives at 603-792-5549.

