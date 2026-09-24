CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A problematic post from New Hampshire’s Libertarian Party is drawing strong reactions from both sides of the aisle.

The post on the party’s X account, which has since been deleted, read:

“We openly support the assassination of basically every elected Democrat in New Hampshire.”

Both Democrats and Republicans are condemning the post. The Libertarian Party’s nominee for governor has also spoke out against it, calling it “abhorrent” and saying it endangers all of New Hampshire’s public servants.

It is unclear if the post could be considered criminal for inciting violence, but lawmakers are calling it “anti-American”.

“This is not liberty,” said Rep. Maggie Goodlander. “This is anti-American. It is downright dangerous. And no matter where you fall, which party you are in, where you fall on the ideological spectrum, this is some thing that should unite us as Americans in condemning.”

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte called the post “irresponsible and dangerous”. She is calling for it to be investigated and for the poster to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

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