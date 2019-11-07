NH man accused of trying to meet up with child to engage in sexual conduct

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he tried to meet up with a person he believed to be a child so they could engage in sexual contact, authorities said.

Nashua police’s Computer Forensics Unit launched an investigation in September into 34-year-old Daniel Charlonne Jr., who had allegedly been communicating with a person he believed to be a child.

On Wednesday, Charlonne traveled to a location in Nashua to engage in sexual contact with the person he believed was child and was placed under arrest, according to Nashua police.

He was charged with attempted felonious sexual assault and certain uses of computer services prohibited.

Charlonne was released on $5,000 cash or surety bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 21 in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South.

