NH man charged with drunken driving after police chase

WEBSTER, N.H. — A Granite State man is facing a drunken driving charge after leading officers on a wild car chase through Webster, New Hampshire, police said.

A Webster police officer attempting to pull over a speeding car on Lake Street about 11:12 p.m. Saturday called for backup when the driver, who narrowly avoided hitting a telephone pole, sped up instead of stopping, according to police.

The chase came to an end when the driver, later identified as Michael Bowman, 27, of Webster, missed a turn off Granite Street and hit a fire hydrant and a chain link fence.

Bowman, who registered a .13 on an alcohol breath test at the station, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Bowman was released on $40 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)