BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after authorities caught him with 750 pounds of marijuana, 250 boxes of illegal vapes, and more than $500,000 in cash following an investigation into a multi-state trafficking ring , officials said.

Samuel Habib, 42, of Stratham, was arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court on charges including trafficking more than 100 pounds of pot and tax evasion, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Habib was arrested Tuesday following a year-long investigation into a major organization that was illegally trafficking marijuana and illegally distributing untaxed tobacco and electronic nicotine delivery systems — the majority of which were counterfeit and flavored — into stores across Massachusetts, New York, and New Hampshire, Healey’s office said in a news release.

“We allege this defendant was running a major illegal marijuana and tobacco distribution ring that was bringing counterfeit products into Massachusetts businesses – all while evading taxes,” Healey said. “Flavored tobacco and vaping products are dangerous, addictive and particularly appealing to young people – which is why we’ve banned the sale of them in Massachusetts. We’re grateful to our partners in law enforcement for working with us to dismantle this illicit drug operation.”

The investigation culminated with a takedown involving multiple law enforcement agencies executing search warrants at commercial facilities in Massachusetts, as well as locations in New York and New Hampshire.

During the execution of the search warrants, authorities reportedly seized about 750 pounds of marijuana, 250 cases of illegal vapes, 200 cases of THC-infused products, about $540,000 in cash, four cargo vans, and one luxury SUV.

An investigation remains ongoing.

