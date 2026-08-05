WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple cars were involved in a serious crash in Westford early Wednesday morning that killed a New Hampshire man.

State and local police responded to the scene on 495-N around 12:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, troopers discovered the operator of one of the vehicles, a 63-year-old man from Londonderry, NH, had been ejected as a result of the crash and suffered fatal injuries,” police said in a statement.

Serious damage was seen on multiple vehicles.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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