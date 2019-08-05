NH man wins $1 million on scratch ticket sold in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man is the latest winner of a $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery prize.

Campos Robles won the prize on the lottery’s new “100X” instant game and chose a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

His winning ticket was purchased at Oscar Liquors on Prospect Street in Methuen.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Three $4 million prizes and 10 additional $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $10 game.

