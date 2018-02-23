EXETER, NH (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a faculty member at Exeter High School said they overheard a student talk about another student who had an alleged hit list.

Officials said they interviewed the accused student and conducted a search of their home, computers, cell phone and other areas.

No hit list was found and police said the report has been deemed unfounded at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)