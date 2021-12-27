MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man who found a debit card in a bank parking lot earlier this month and then allegedly used it to make purchases at several stores, officials announced Monday.

The fraud victim accidentally left her debit card at an ATM at the Triangle Credit Union on Elm Street in Manchester and another customer picked it up and placed it on an exterior window sill of the bank without telling anyone, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The wind blew the card into the parking lot, where it was picked up by the suspect and used at a number of businesses, police said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the man, who was wearing a New England Patriots hoodie and a Donald Trump 2020 hat.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Manchester police detective James Pittman at 603-792-5551.

