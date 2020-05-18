NH restaurants allowed to reopen for outdoor dining under strict guidelines

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Restaurants in New Hampshire are getting ready to reopen their doors to the public under strict guidelines beginning Monday.

Panuche’s Sports and Music Hall in Manchester is just one location eager to get back into business while abiding to the state’s rules in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The employees will all be wearing masks,” owner Chuck Kalantziz said. “They all will be wearing gloves. We’ve had to change as far as the silverware; we are gonna be giving disposable ones.”

Granite State restaurants are allowed to reopen as long as they offer only outdoor dining, seat a maximum of six customers per table, and require employees to wear masks.

Officials also recommend that restaurants take reservations.

Kalantziz says moving outside will drop their capacity from roughly 300 to just 70 customers. He added that this is not enough to make a profit but that reopening is important to help bring back a little normalcy.

Kalantziz continued that he’s having trouble getting employees to come back to work.

“The employees are receiving unemployment. They’re making five times the amount, maybe way more than that, of what they would be making here now,” he said.

Another restaurant set to open is the Airport Diner in Manchester, where General Manager Gordon Fogal plans to enforce social distancing among customers.

“We’re only allowing one guest to wait in line and they need to be six feet apart,” he said. “The rest of the guests will wait in their cars.”

If customers don’t follow the rules, Fogal says, “I’m gonna have to pull them aside with the six-feet distancing and have a chat with them.”

