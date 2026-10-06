CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court will decide whether the man convicted of murdering a Manchester police officer will have his death sentence overturned.

Michael Addison was found guilty in 2008 of shooting and killing officer Michael Briggs in 2006.

In 2019, New Hampshire abolished the death penalty, but a statute states the change does not apply to previously established cases.

Addison’s lawyer argues the death sentence goes against the state’s current values.

Briggs attempted to detain Addison during a domestic disturbance in October 2006. As Briggs approached, Addison fired a single gunshot, wounding Briggs.

Briggs died from his injuries the next day. He was 35 years old.

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