NH toddler severely burned in cooking fire leaves hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire child who suffered serious burns was able to leave the hospital on Monday and is expected to make a full recovery, doctors said.

New Hampshire resident Andrew Rosen said he was heating up cooking oil two weeks ago when it exploded, burning himself, his wife, Tanya, and their 17-month-old son, Easton Rosen. Easton suffered serious burns on his head and underwent multiple surgeries at Shriners Hospital in Boston.

Doctors said Easton is expected to make a full recovery and Andrew said the family was excited to head back to Manchester, New Hampshire for the first time since the frightening incident.

“We’ve still got some appointments to come and do but other than that we get to go home today so that a nice surprise,” Andrew Rosen said. “We’re all excited to go home, get him in his natural habitat and get him home eating and running around like he used to.”

Family and friends set up a fund to help pay for Easton’s treatment. Donations can be sent to:

Easton Special Fund

C/O TD Bank

1255 South Willow St.

Manchester, NH 03103

