HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 40-year-old Hull man has been ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to a slew of charges.

Karl Sault was arrested Thursday night after police say they received four 911 calls reporting an assault and home invasion, according to a release issued by the Plymouth County District Attorney.

Earlier in the night officers were investigating reports of a break-in at an auto body shop where a Ford F-150 was stolen. An officer spotted the stolen truck with Sault allegedly behind the wheel and tried to pull him over.

Police say he somehow lost control of the truck and crashed it into a utility pole along Rockaway Avenue. Sault fled the scene on foot and his passenger, 52-year-old Michael Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sault was arraigned on three counts of aggravated assault, two counts each of malicious destruction of property, and one count each of assault and battery on a family member, assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, simple assault, breaking and entering night time felony, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, kidnapping, property damage to intimidate, intimidation of a witness, vandalism, disturbing the peace, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, and a habitual criminal penalty enhancement.

No further details were released. The incident remains under investigation.

