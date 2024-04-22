ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been ordered held without bail on a child rape charge pending his next court appearance next month,.

Cory B. Alvarez, 26, appeared in Hingham District Court on Monday where he was once again held without bail on one count of aggravated rape of a child.

Officers responding to the Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham St. around 7 p.m. on March 12 for a report of a sexual assault arrested Alvarez.

Migrant families are currently being housed at the hotel.

Rockland police spoke with the 15 year-old female victim, who was then transported to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

Alvarez is due back in court next month for a dangerousness hearing.

