The suspect in an hours-long standoff in Falmouth has been ordered to be held without bail.

The North Falmouth Elementary School was placed in lockdown around 10:45 a.m. after officers received reports of gunshots fired inside an Old Main Street home, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

As officers approached, they said 24-year-old Tyler James Gibbs was waiting outside and armed.

Twenty-one-year-old Kianna Barrows was found dead in an upstairs bedroom inside her family home. A GoFundMe has been created for Barrows’ funeral expenses.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the district attorney’s office is leading the investigation, with Falmouth police detectives assisting.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)