UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation into a crash that killed an Uxbridge police officer while he was helping a driver earlier this year will not result in criminal charges, officials announced Saturday.

Officer Stephen LaPorta, 43, of Uxbridge, was struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 146 northbound near Exit 6 in January.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

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