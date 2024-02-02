NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Overnight negotiations between the Newton School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association ended at 6 a.m. without a deal – despite eventually agreeing on finances.

“School Committee Chair Chris Brezski lost all integrity yesterday,” the NTA said in a statement. “After Brezski publicly declared that money remained the only issue separating the NTA and School Committee, the union significantly adjusted its financial proposal.”

The teachers union said by 4 a.m., “the financial proposals between the two parties were identical.”

The NTA said the School Committee then “attempted to weaken the agreements on social workers” and change other agreements they said pertained to working and learning conditions.

“The School Committee’s proposed return-to-work agreement attempted to extract more than $1 million from educators,” the NTA statement said. “The committee showed no interest in healing rifts or truly ending this strike – a strike that would not have occurred had the School Committee settled this contract at any point during the 16 months of negotiations that preceded the strike vote.”

Friday marked the eleventh straight day without classes in Newton.

Vacation canceled

The Newton School Committee voted Thursday to cancel February vacation so that students can make up the 10 school days they’ve missed as a result of the ongoing teachers strike.

News of the cancellation came as Gov. Maura Healey’s administration is getting involved to potentially force a contract, through it may not be necessary — with union representatives saying this is the closest both sides have been in months.

The committee says in addition to being in class through February vacation, it still has to find a way to make up six other days but legally can only keep students in class until June 30.

State stepping in

As teachers continued to rally Thursday, the Healey administration began taking legal steps to bring the strike to an end. The Department of Labor Relations wrote in a court filing it wants the judge to begin twice-daily status hearings on negotiations, which would be attended by the Secretary of Education to “speak to the harm caused to Newton students each day that Newton’s schools are closed.”

And, if an agreement isn’t reached by 5 p.m. Friday, they want the judge to move to binding arbitration, where the contract is decided by a state arbiter, potentially forcing an end to the strike.

In a statement, Sec. of Education Dr. Patrick Tutwiler said, in part, “Our students are suffering each day that Newton public schools are closed. Our focus is on keeping kids in school, making sure they receive a high-quality education and supporting our hardworking educators. We need our students back in the classroom now,” he said.

Striking of teachers unions is against the law in Massachusetts, and the NTA has racked up nearly $600,000 in fines so far as a result. Both sides will be in court Friday as a judge considers whether to increase these financial penalties.

